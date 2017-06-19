Islamabad - On the special directives of Prime Minister, 50 per cent participation of women was ensured in PM Youth Loan Scheme for the empowerment of women.

Pakistan is committed to meet the Sustainable Development Goals and the Goal 5 i.e. Gender equality; ending all forms of discrimination against women and girls and for the purpose the government has taken a number of steps.

Encouraging women employment it has announced a 10 per cent quota for women in public sector employment; Punjab raised this to 15 per cent and Sindh to 25 per cent during the year 2016-17. According to Economic Survey 2016-17, Punjab has lifted the ban on recruitment and 25,000 posts for women have been created at different tiers, and 70 per cent of jobs in primary education have been earmarked for women.

Moreover, Punjab Fair Representation of Women Act 2014 ensures 33 per cent representation of women on all boards of statutory bodies, public sector companies, etc. The Waseela-e-Sehat (Life and Health Insurance) programme under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), subsidises healthcare for beneficiaries and life insurance provided to one million women, the premium is paid by the programme.

Waseela-Taleem (Primary Education) under BISP encourages beneficiary families to send their children aged 5-12 years to school through a co-responsibility cash transfer of Rs200 per child (three per family).

Being a state party to the Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), Pakistan is committed to implement its provisions in true spirit.

The government has already taken measures to ensure women’s right as envisaged in CEDAW.

Acknowledging `honour’ killings as one of the most critical problems facing the country, the present government has enacted effective legislation to address women’s issues with a view to safeguard their rights.

The women are being encouraged to fully participate in electoral process and in this regard a Gender Cell in Election Commission of Pakistan has been established.