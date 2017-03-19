Islamabad - Islamabad police have devised an elaborate security plan for March 23 and more than 2500 personnel of Islamabad police will perform security duties on this occasion.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani has finalized this plan and directed to ensure complete implementation on it. He said that ban on flying kites, drone cameras; aerial firing and flying pigeons should be completed ensured and strict action to be initiated against those violating it.

The SSP also briefed the police officials and jawans about security plan at Safe City Center which was also attended by SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP (Rural) Dr. Syed Tanveer Mustafa, all SDPOs, all SHOs and muharrars of all police stations.

The SSP directed for effective checking and high alert security at all those routes leading towards parade ground.

As per plan, Kiani has divided the district in four sectors and each sector would be monitored by an officer of SP rank. Similarly, an officer of DSP rank will be deputed in each sub-sector.

Joint pickets have been erected at various points while squads of Eagle, Falcon, Charlie, RRF and mobiles will keep check on suspected vehicles and persons.

Policemen will be deployed at roof tops while Reserve Force will remain alert to tackle any untoward situation.

The SSP Sajid Kiani said that Islamabad Police has ensured effective security during ECO Conference, Parliamentarian Conference and same spirit should be ensured on eve of March 23.

He directed for effective patrolling as well as checking at the entry and exit points of the city. Issuing special directions to all SPs, SDPOs and SHOs in connection with overall security, he said that no sluggish attitude during performance of duties would be tolerated.

Kiani directed all police officials to personally conduct checking of staff assigned security duties and brief them about effective measures for foolproof security.