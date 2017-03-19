Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will facilitate its students for taking part in Green Pakistan movement by planting maximum trees in their respective areas.

In order to implement the plan, all 44-Regional Campuses have been advised to involve the maximum number of students in tree plantation campaign at the divisional and district level.

This was stated by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while planting saplings of faux at the backside of Universitys Gateway block, a news release said on Saturday.

The AIOU, he said had always been on forefront in the national-level plantation campaign. It motivates the students and faculty members to plant saplings at their respective working and residential places. The university regularly arranges tree-plantation events at its 44 regional campuses across the country. Dr. Siddiqui advised the regional heads to involve the maximum number of students in tree plantation drive.

The AIOU, being the mega educational institution with around 1.3 million students wished to play an active role in developing green Pakistan.

AIOU, he added, has also included in its educational curriculum the content related to climate change and the significance of plantation.

It has a separate department that holds academic courses and programs relating to forestation, agriculture and livestock Trees and flowers play important role in the development of healthy environment. Around 30 saplings were planted on the first-day. The campaign will continue throughout the month.

The plantation ceremony was attended by the officers and employees welfares representatives. Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Naghmana Rashid was also present on the occasion. The campaign was arranged by the University Department of Agriculture Sciences.

The Vice-Chancellor lauded the efforts of the University gardeners for the making the campaign successful. He noted that the University regularly takes part in various flowers competitions at the local level, winning top positions.

The University, he said will hold different functions on regular basis at its campuses throughout the country for motivating them to actively participate in establishment of healthy environment.