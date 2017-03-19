Islamabad - Another shocking incident of torture on an innocent girl surfaced in the federal capital when a case was registered against a lady landlord, her two siblings and a servant on charges of thrashing a 12-year-old housemaid here on Saturday.

The case was registered with the Police Station Golra on statement of victim girl Saima Bhatti under sections 506/337V/344/328A/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the lady landlord Almas, her son Muhammad Ahmed Imtiaz, daughter Amna Imtiaz and servant-cum-watchman Bashir and started investigation. Two accused, including the landlord lady, were held by police. The accused were produced before a civil judge/area magistrate Hafeez Ahmed by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Khalid Javed Awan, the investigation officer of the case, seeking physical remand of the accused for further investigation. However, the judge rejected the plea of police and released the accused mother and son on bail. ASI Khalid Javed Awan during a chat with The Nation confirmed the development.

Police shifted the girl to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) for medico-legal report. The Causality Medical Officer (CMO) declared Saima daughter of Salim Bhatti, resident of Chak No-89, Rahim Yar Khan, was tortured and recommended the police to register a case against the accused.

In her statement, Saima told investigators that she was working in the house of a lady Almas in Sector E-11/3. The girl said that her parents used to withdraw her wages from the landlord. She said it was hardly two months passed while she was working in the house when Almas, her son Ahmed Imtiaz, daughter Amna and servant Bashir started torturing her even on minor issues.

Saima mentioned Muhammad Ahmed Imtiaz on complaint of his mother Almas and sister regarding cleanliness of house thrashed her and then put a knife on a gas heater and placed it on her shoulders, which burnt her critically. “Ahmed Imtiaz also whipped me with leather belt whereas Almas tried to suffocate her to death and Amna trashed her with clubs,” she narrated her ordeal.

The poor young maid also told police that Bashir, the servant used to torture her without any reason. She said that Almas shaved off her hair on issue of misplacing car keys. Saima told police that she hardly managed escape from the house and took refuge in house of a neigbour Syed Yasir Ali Shah, who called police to save her from landlord and others. She requested the police to lodge a case against the accused and arrest them.