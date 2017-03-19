Islamabad - Police found the dead body of a 33-year-old man from Sector I-11, in the precinct of Police Station (PS) Sabzi Mandi, a police spokesperson informed on Saturday.

The dead body was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy while his identity could not be ascertained so far, he said.

According to him, a police team of Police Station Sabzi Mandi on information provided by locals have recovered a dead body from I-11 Sector and moved it to the PIMS.

He said unknown killers murdered the man by hitting some blunt weapon into his head as investigators found deep cuts on head of the deceased.

However, the motive behind the murder was not known to police so far, he said.

A murder case has been registered against the unidentified killers while Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) begun probing the blind murder case, he said.