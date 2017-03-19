Islamabad - Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) specially constituted teams to check the quality of edibles continued campaign against the outlets involved in provision of substandard food to customers.

Directorate of Health Services (DHS) of MCI had launched the campaign against the food handlers engaged in poor food practices following the directions of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz.

The teams of DHS are conducting raids in the entire city to ensure provision of quality edible items as per required health standards.

During the last week, these teams have fined 11 people and issued 22 notices to violators of the hygiene sections of PPF Ordinance 1960.

Moreover, 42 utensils, cracked and chipped were also confiscated and destroyed there while 13 food samples from different food outlets have also been collected and sent to laboratory for proper examination.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed the Directorate of Health Services to continue operation against substandard and adulterated food sellers.

He further directed to ensure the implementation of relevant rules and strict action against substandard, unhygienic and adulterated food sellers. He has further directed to submit daily progress report in this regard.