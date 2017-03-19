Rawalpindi - Police booked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice Chairman Union Council (UC) 84 Adiala and his uncle on charges of selling a disputed piece of land to a citizen and hurling life threats at him when he demanded his amount back, well-placed sources told The Nation on Saturday.

The case has been registered with the Police Station Saddar Bairooni under section 406 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against PML-N VC UC-84 Adiala Raja Shamas-ur-Rehman and his uncle Raja Ziafat Hussain on complaint of Malik Gulistan Ahmed, a resident of Morgah, sources said while providing the copy of FIR to The Nation.

According to contents of FIR, a citizen Malik Gulistan Ahmed appeared before officials of Police Station Saddar Bairooni stating that he purchased a piece of land measuring 6 Marlas at Moza Kalyal from Raja Ziafat Hussain and Raja Shamas-ur-Rehman against Rs9,60,000 cash. He mentioned that he went to his plot for construction where another land owner came and told him that this land was of him and also shown the ownership documents.

The complainant told that he contacted the duo and told them all saga on which they promised him for getting the land verified from land revenue department.

However, he said, neither the duo materialised their promise nor they returned his amount.

He accused the duo of hurling life threats at him when he demanded his amount back and requested police to register a case against them.

Taking action, police lodged a case against N league local leader and his uncle and started investigation.

An investigation officer, when contacted, said police were carrying raids to arrest the accused.

On the other hand, Gujar Khan police recovered 80 bottles of liquor from a Suzuki carry vehicle (AAE-302) at Railway Crossing and registered a case under section 3/4 (The Prohibition of Drugs) against the bootlegger Yasir Hussain. The accused is still at large, police told.