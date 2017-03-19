Islamabad - Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will organise ‘Pakistan Culture Week’ to celebrate forthcoming Pakistan Day in Islamabad from March 20 to March 26.

The programmes have been arranged by the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage to celebrate the Day in befitting manner. According to schedule issued by PNCA, the celebrations will start with devotional music performance culminating into a mega cultural evening to be presented on March 26 at the lawn of PNCA’s National Art Gallery.

The week-long programmes includes folk dances of Pakistan on March 20, pop music show performance of local brand groups March 21, Sufi music night March 23, music night of provincial, traditional and folk music of Baluchistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir on March 23.

Qawali night will be arranged on March 24 and Comedy night show will be held on March 25.

Similarly traditional string puppet and PNCA’s puppet show and tableau will be held on March 26.

The programs will focus on serving the fun lovers as informative entertainment through visual narration of historical moments of Pakistan Movement and the struggle of freedom fighters.

Besides depicting the culture and traditions of the country, such shows also educate the youth regarding the struggle of freedom fighters through soft expressions of art, said an official of PNCA.

Cultural shows comprising folk and regional dances will portray the traditions of all the provinces and capture the glimpses of rich cultural heritage of the country.