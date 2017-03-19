Rawalpindi - Police and other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search operation in area of Shamasabad and held 7 suspects besides recovering arms and ammunition, sources informed on Saturday.

All the suspected were shifted to Sadiqabad police station for further investigation, they said.

They said police, Rangers, army and personnel of intelligence agencies have conducted a door to door search operation in area of Shamasabad and checked 125 houses, 4 plazas and 54 shops.

They said a total of 7 suspects have been taken into custody by LEAs. Moreover, the LEAs recovered 3 Kalashinkoves with 11 magazines and 91 bullets, 2 pistols of 30 bore with 2 magazines and 7 bullets, 1 pistol of 9mm with 15 bullets and a bullet proof jacket, they said.

On the other hand, following orders of CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, a case has been registered against 14 policemen including former SHO PS RA Bazaar involved in killing two brothers in alleged fake encounter at Quaid e Azam Colony in Dhamial.