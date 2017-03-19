Islamabad - Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) would soon organize ‘Sound and Light show’ on pattern of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Managing Director PTDC Chuadhry Abdul Ghafoor talking to this agency said that the innovative and spectacular multimedia show will attract a large number of people from across the country.

He said PTDC is offering many projects for investments through joint venture and public private partnership to facilitate incoming foreign as well as domestic tourists.

“In this regard, we have launched many projects that include City Tour Bus Service, making of documentary films, up-gradation of existing facilities as well as setting up new tourism projects in Islamabad and other parts of the country,” he added.

He said that to increase number of rooms in existing PTDC Motels, we have contacted manufacturers of prefabricated structure and soon new rooms will be added in Naran, Ayubia and other prominent motels.

He said that it is need of time that all relevant government and private organizations to join hand for making this industry the major earner for Pakistan. He hoped that in near future, we will see Pakistan at one of top tourist destination of the world.