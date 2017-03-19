Islamabad - A two-day Weekly Book Bazaar concluded here at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Saturday.

Chairman PAL Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio speaking on the occasion said in a statement that the publishers and book sellers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi set-up their stalls at Weekly Book Bazaar.

He said that special discounts was offered specially to the students of various educational institutions during two day weekly book bazaar. “Books on various subjects available at the bazaar on discounted rates,” he said. He said that Academy was making efforts to promote book reading culture in the country.