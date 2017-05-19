islamabad - Due to acute shortage of water in the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) supply system for the last many weeks, the residents are facing problems.

A resident of sector G-10, Kashif Ahmed said, “I have been residing in this sector for the last many years but this time we have experienced acute water shortage and receive water supply after about 48 hours.”

He was of the view that water is considered to be the basic amenity of life but “I think the body concerned was not aware of this fact.” Another resident Sana Khan of sector G-8 said, “Water through CDA’s supply pipelines was not coming properly on time, even sometimes it comes at the evening for a short period of time and the flow of water was not up to the mark too.”

The residents of federal capital said that they were availing water through private water tankers on heavy payments besides CDA water tankers.

They urged the authorities concerned to improve the water supply system in different sectors including I-9, I-10, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, and G-11. When contacted CDA Director of Water Management said the main reason of acute water shortage supply this year was due to less rainfall during current season.

“We were focusing on the maintenance work of water leakage from pipelines and repairing defective walls,” he said.

He said CDA has 33 water tankers out of which 20 were functional.

The official said that Khanpur dam has only 5mgd water level due to which residents of federal capital were facing acute shortage of water this year.