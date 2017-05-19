islamabad - Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Thursday said that he had requested for a bulletproof vehicle but was not provided by the Balochistan government.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said this while talking to media at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where he has been admitted for medical treatment.

The Deputy Chairman Senate survived a suicide attack in Mustung area of Balochistan in which 27 people lost their lives while 30 others, including Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, sustained injuries.

The Deputy Chairman Senate reached PIMS with tight security and held a short media talk wherein he expressed dissatisfaction over security provided to him during his visit to Balochistan. “Security was not up to the standard keeping in the view the law and order situation in Balochistan,” he said. The senator said that he had demanded of the provincial government to provide a bulletproof vehicle but was not denied.

He also said that the JUI-F fully knows the culprits behind this attack but will not bow before them at any cost. “Forces against Pakistan, Islam and CPEC have executed the attack but such cowardly acts cannot deter the determination of JUI-F workers,” he said.

He also termed the attack a conspiracy against ‘Mosque and Madrassahs.

“India has not accepted Pakistan since 1947 but I will give the message that we are atomic power and no effort to destabilise the country will be successful,” he said.

The Deputy Chairman also said that some forces are not comfortable with the JUI-F chief’s stance on protecting sanctity of the holy places ‘Makkah and Madinah’. He said that the ideology of Pakistan and Mardrassahs will exist till the doomsday.

He said that the JUI-F faced such attacks in the past also, adding the blood of martyrs will bring revolution in the country. “Millions of countrymen responded to the call of JUI-F chief and protested against the tragic incident,” he added.