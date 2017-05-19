islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the respondents in a writ petition challenging the appointment of Saeed Ahmed as President of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurengzeb conducted hearing of the petition and directed the NBP president, Secretary Finance and Secretary Establishment Division to submit their written reply in this matter.

After issuing the aforementioned directions, the court adjourned the hearing in this matter for two weeks.

Malik Qamar Abbas moved this petition and cited Ahmed, Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Finance and Secretary Establishment as respondents.

In his petition, the petitioner challenged the notification appointing Ahmed as NBP president and prayed to the court to issue a writ of quo warranto against him as his appointment is without lawful authority, malicious and arbitrary, has been done in an illegal manner, in complete derogation and violation of the law and the judgments of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He stated that the NBP is a government owned and controlled commercial bank and as such is a trustee of public funds acting as an agent to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The petitioner contended that the qualifications and experience required as per the advertisement were masters degree from a recognised university in the discipline of banking finance, economics, business administration of related fields.

Further, it was required that the candidate must have extensive experience in the financial sector having at least five years of experience at a senior level at EVP and above or equivalent in the banking sector and having expertise and skills to perform the responsibilities of the position effectively and prudently.

Therefore, he prayed to the court that the instant petition may be accepted and a writ of quo warranto may be issued against the respondent calling upon him to show that under what authority of law, he is holding the office as being not qualified for the post and being appointed in and through a sham and demonstrably mala fide manner.

He also requested the court to declare his appointment notification as illegal, unlawful and void ab initio based on extraneous considerations and arbitrary exercise of authority.