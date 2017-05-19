islamabad - Islamabad police on Thursday detained around 200 clerks who were protesting for their rights outside National Press Club, the police said.

In a bid to frustrate the members of All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), the police baton charged before detaining and shifted them to different police stations of the city. The police also fired tear gas shells to disperse the clerks. According to the local police, 39 clerks were shifted to Margalla police station, 40 to Kohsar police station, 60 to Aabpara police station and 33 to Secretariat police station.

Meanwhile, local police recovered three dead bodies including two children and their mother from Rawal Dam. The woman later identified as Sumera, 30, a resident of Rawalpindi apparently committed suicide along with her two children; son, 7, and daughter, 4. According to the police, a handbag was also tied to the dead body of the woman. The police also found a hand-written note from near the spot, carrying cell phone numbers of brother and father of the woman, the sources said.

Two persons were also killed when a speedy dumper crushed to death two people including a prayer leader near Sangjani toll plaza. The driver of the dumper fled the scene.

Furthermore, local police arrested 328 drug peddlers during the ongoing year including 32 persons involved in supplying narcotics to students at educational institutions. According to details, the police registered 314 cases against these drug pushers and recovered 79.669 kilogramme hashish, 12,318 kilogramme heroin, 380 gram opium and 8,584 bottles of alcohol from their posession. A total of 21.685 kilogramme hashish, 2,120 gram heroin, 380 gram opium, alcohol and tranquilizers were recovered from 32 drug pushers dealing in educational institutions, the police said.

On the other hand, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has provided assistance to 35,147 deserted road-users and given safety tips to 256,878 persons in 606 activities arranged this year to ensure safe road environment in the city. This was told to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Khalid Khatak during a briefing about the performance of ITP. The IGP was told that ITP teams headed by SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob visited various government, semi-government, private organisations and educational institutions. These teams arranged 606 activities during the ongoing year and briefed 256,878 participants as for how to ensure safe road environment.