islamabad/rawalpindi - The action of the law-enforcement agencies against management of ‘Top City’ — now a multi-billion private housing venture in the suburbs of capital city — has left more questions than it might have answered if the things were kept transparent and open.

With the law-enforcement agencies and the interior ministry almost keeping mum on the issue since day one and Rawalpindi police feigning totally ignorant of what happened on the site near the New Islamabad Airport and head office of the housing scheme in sector F-11, the development becomes even more dubious. The interior ministry did nothing except seeking a report from the Rangers, according to a press release, about what happened in the wee hours of May 12.

In the Rangers-led operation on Friday, the law-enforcers had picked the housing society owner, Kunwar Mooez, along with his family members and dozens of security guards. The raiding team had also claimed having seized a large cache of weapons from the spot, according to the media reports. The owner of the project was allegedly found having links with MQM Founding Chairman Altaf Hussain.

Another story followed then; that Moeez, some 4 to 5 years back, had fraudulently got the ownership rights of the scheme from a UK-based woman, who according to the media reports, is now complainant against the Karachi-based businessman with Rangers.

Interestingly, with the Rangers’ action, the possession also went in the hands of the ‘unknown persons’ who have been patrolling the area on motorbikes, reveals a survey of the area conducted by The Nation. Five to six men ‘designated by Inspector Sohail Zaigham of FIA’ would welcome the one who wanted to go inside. Another armed man would say that they have been assigned the task of guarding the area by one Chaudhary Farrukh, allegedly connected with the interior minister. One Adeel would introduce himself as a cousin of Zahida, reportedly the complainant in the instant case.

According to Kashif and MAlik Nusrat, present on the site, the society was sealed by the Rangers some days back and soon they (the occupants) would get a stay order from the concerned court viz-a-viz change of possession of the housing society. The Nation also observed that a large number of birds in the mini zoo have died while the lions are sick due to carelessness.

The investigation conducted by The Nation suggests that initially, one Iftikhar Ahmed made investment of his UK-based sister in the real estate project and later he committed suicide. Upon his death 4-5 years ago, his sister sold out the project to the Karachi-based businessman, Moeez Ahmed. Contrary to the claims made by certain quarters, majority of the vehicles owned by the project bear registration number as ‘169’ against the propagated ‘90’, claim the insiders. According to them, Moeez is very close to Nihal Hashmi, a PML-N senator also from Karachi.

According to the sources, Moeez and some other detainees have been handed over to Counter-Terrorism Department for interrogation over the allegations of his connections with Altaf Hussain. Pakistan Rangers have handed over Kunwar Moeez Khan, the owner of Top City, to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rawalpindi after grilling him on charges of grabbing land, sheltering proclaimed offenders of Karachi and having alleged links with MQM London Chief Altaf Hussain, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation. Pakistan Rangers have also got registered a case against Kunwar Moeez Khan with CTD Rawalpindi, the sources said.

They said the Rangers have given Kunawar Moeez Khan into custody of CTD Rangers after getting registered a case against him. They said Kunawar Moeez Khan was shifted to Police Station CTD Rawalpindi. A senior officer of CTD, when contacted, confirmed the registration of FIR against Kunawar Moeez Khan. He, talking to The Nation on condition of not to be named, declined to share the allegations against the owner of Top City.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Branch (SB) of Punjab Police Khurram Shehzad obtained the case record of ‘Top City’, registered with Police Station Naseerabad on complaint of residents of Pindh Ranjha, from the station house officer, sources said.

They said a gun battle took place between security guards of Top City and the residents of Pindh Ranjha on land dispute which left one person dead and three injured. Top City management accused the residents of Pindh Ranjga of killing their security guard in gun attack but the villagers told police it was Top City Management who themselves killed their guard to implicate the villagers in fake murder case. Taking action, City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for free and fair investigation into the case. SSP SB Khurram Shehzad was not available for his comments on the issue.

Meanwhile, CTD Rawalpindi produced two accused, arrested by Rangers during raid at Top City Housing Society and obtained their 15 days of physical remand for further investigation, sources said. The two accused have been identified as Shabbir and Yasin.