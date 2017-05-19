rawalpindi - A three-day workshop on “Bridging the Gap between Theory & Practice for Participants of Pre-Service Teacher Education Programme” was organised by the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Thursday. The workshop was organised in collaboration with Leicester, UK and funded by HEC-BC under their knowledge Economy Partnership Programme.

Resource persons of the workshop were Dr Malik Ghulam Behlol and Dr Khalid Kayyani. Major objectives of the workshop were to find out the gap between theory & practice of pre-service teacher education Programme.

Chief Guest Dr Rauf Azam, Vice Chancellor Education University Lahore appreciated the participants and hoped the workshop proved to be a mutual learning experience. He said that it will enrich our academic repertoire through enhancing our understanding and awareness.

Participants at the workshop practiced collaborative project, effective lesson planning, promotion and support active pedagogies, student teaching self-evaluation etc. The participants fully participated in the activities of different sessions such as presentations on charts, power points and collaborative group work activities. Faculty of FJWU and various educationists of twin cities attended the workshop.