Islamabad - The city administration on Wednesday issued arrest warrants of 37 students on the request of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) administration in a bid to end the ongoing strike at the campus.

The university administration and the protesting students have failed in reaching any conclusion to end the protest.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education has directed the Vice Chancellor Javed Ashraf to reopen the campus or resign from the position.

As per the list available with The Nation, the city administration received 37 names of the students for which the arrest warrants were obtained.

Cases have been registered in the Secretariat police station against the students involved in agitation.

Sources said that action against the protesting students in the university is expected in next 24 hours.

The VC announced to reopen the campus after 14 days following the warning of National Assembly Standing Committee to resume the academic activities in one day or resign from the position.

However, the decision went in vain, as the university administration failed to implement the decision and kept waiting for the help of city administration.

The VC Prof Dr Javed Ashraf announced to open the campus and intimated the faculty through a text message that university will be open tomorrow. Parallel to the announcement, the administration sought the help of city administration to arrest the students involved in the protest.

Resident Officer Quaid-i-Azam University Gul Majeed talking to The Nation said that administration is willing to open the campus but so far no support has been provided by the district administration to open it.

“The NA body had said to provide administrative assistance but it has not arrived yet,” he said.

A faculty member talking to The Nation said that teachers have been conveyed the message to start classes from Thursday but it seems impossible.

He said that VC has no force to implement his decision while students have started blocking the university entrances and started puncturing the transport.

Meanwhile, the protesting students refused to accept the decision of the administration and announced to resist the VC’s decision.

Chairman Pashtoon Students’ Council Jahanzeb Khan talking to The Nation said that reopening of the university is unacceptable without implementation on the students’ demands.

“Bus tyres have been punctured and they will not be able to move now,” he said.

Student leader also said that all the roads have been blocked again, as the decision is not going to be implemented.

“The VC announced the opening of the campus but we will make it impossible,” he said.

Meanwhile, VC Quaid-i-Azam University Prof Dr Javed Ashraf talking to The Nation said that university, as per announcement, will be opened today and administration is considering further options to implement the decision.

The standing committee meeting chaired by Member National Assembly (MNA) Col (Retd) Amirullah Marwat discussed the closure of QAU for two weeks and disputes at Federal Urdu University for the seat of Vice Chancellor.

Briefing the committee on university’s situation, VC Prof Dr Javed Ashraf said that the administration is unable to open the university because the district administration is not cooperating with the management.

“Students have blocked the roads and transport is not functional,” he said.

He also said that the students were expelled after a violent clash occurred between two ethnic student organisations, the deans and faculty have refused to restore the expelled students.

He said that students presented 13 demands to end the strike but their major demand is to restore the expelled students for which no stakeholder is ready, as it will encourage the violent culture in future also. However, chairman of the committee refused to accept the excuse and directed the VC to open the university in one day or table his resignation.

“Committee exercising its powers can take resignation from the VC,” said the chairman of committee.

He also stated that the newly admitted students are suffering because of the university administration’s negligence and incapability.

Meanwhile, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed briefed the committee that VC and administration lack the leadership quality and the university has been made hostage at the hands of few students.

The Chairman HEC also said that the university can restore the students which have submitted the fine or completed the punishment.

He discarded the VC’s claim for being toothless in the restoration of expelled students, as the decision was taken by the syndicate.

Chairman said the closure of university is affecting the admission of new students which can lead to cancellation of the semester if classes are not started within time.

The committee further asked the Quaid-i-Azam University VC to redress the justifiable demands of the students and take serious action against the students who are involved in serious crimes at the university.

The committee also recommended that the local administration, Islamabad should cooperate with the university administration in providing security cover against the miscreants and maintaining law and order situation in the university.