Rawalpindi - Around 1400 police officers and personnels have embraced martyrdom in the war on terror while the police are still striving to curb terrorism from the country.

“The police department will remember the sacrifices rendered by its officers and officials,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan while addressing a police darbar held at police line number 1 on Wednesday.

The darbar was also attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, SSP Headquarters/Investigations, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Shahid Ali Yusaf, District Police Officers of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal, officials of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch (SB), Punjab Highway Patrol and officers.

IG Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said that police are playing a vital role in wiping out the menace of terrorism from the country. He said that no security force could implement proper law and order without public cooperation and urged the police officers to win the trust of public. He further said that strict action would be taken against the police officials found involved in any criminal activity because there is no room for such cops in police duty. The provincial police chief claimed that the government is taking concrete steps for the safety of cops during duty such as provision of bulletproof jackets, restoring risk allowance, speedy promotion of police officers and provision of latest weapons to deal with terrorists and criminals, IG added.

He said that efforts were made to change the Thana Culture for which front desks were established across the province to facilitate the crime victims and general public in police stations. He said that as commander of the police force, he is struggling to increase daily allowances, health budget, and provision of quality education to the siblings of cops and provide good accommodations with hygienic food. IGP Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan warned investigation officers to not use the method of torture to make criminals confess their crimes and instead probe the matter using latest technology.

Earlier, a smart contingent of police presented guard of honor to IGP upon his arrival at Police Line Number 1. IG also laid down floral wreath on monument of martyrs and offered Fateha. He inaugurated two newly built tube wells for provision of clean drinking water to the families of police officers/officials residing in the Police Line.