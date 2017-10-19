Man held for ‘raping’ girl student

RAWALPINDI: Police arrested a 23-year-old man on the charges of sexually assaulting a female student in Alaabad area, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

A case has also been registered against the accused under section 376 of PPC on complaint of father of victim girl, he said. According to him, a female student, studying in class 8th in a government-run school, lodged a complaint with officials of Police Station (PS) Westridge stating that she went to a cosmetic shop on October 9, 2017, for purchasing a gift. She mentioned the shopkeeper identified as Irfan Khan allegedly caught her and raped her forcefully. The victim girl appealed the police to lodge a case against the accused and arrest him.

The police brought the victim girl to a hospital where doctors declared in a medical report that girl was sexually assaulted. After filing the case, police have apprehended the accused and started investigation. Talking to The Nation, Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Ali confirmed that police have nabbed a man on account of assaulting a girl sexually. He said police would present the accused before a court of law today (Thursday) for obtaining his physical remand.–Staff Reporter

Folk artists welcome Bali Jatti Rooftop Theatre

Islamabad: Folk artists lauded the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) for naming its theatre as ‘Bali Jatti rooftop theatre’.

Bali Jatti was the first artist ever in Pakistan to have owned a travelling stage theatre. She also worked on several collaborations with well-known Folk Singer Alam Lohar, though very little of this is available in history books.

Laila Jatti a folk singer said that it is very good decision by the management of Lok Virsa to acknowledge the contribution of renowned folk artist. She said that such initiative will encourage the new talent to work with more passion in the field of folk music. Bali Jatti Rooftop Theatre is one of its kinds of theatres, located at the heart of Islamabad which offers breathtaking views of the surrounding areas and a fantastic opportunity for stage artists and musicians, to perform and engage urban audience. –APP

Lok Virsa Executive Director, Dr Fouzia Saeed said the basic aim of this initiative is to pay tribute and honour the grand master musicians that will feature the next generation of music maestros and meanwhile to keep our current generation aware with the country’s rich culture and traditions.–APP

Foreign tourists’ influx increases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has attracted a large number of foreign tourists as country has a variety of tourist products to offer visitors from the all over the world, mountains, white water sports, hiking areas in Pakistan are ideal for adventure tourists, valleys, deserts, beaches for nature lovers, Buddhist heritage sites of Gandhara, Sikh sacred shrines, Hindu holy temples, Indus valley civilization sites are best-suited for pilgrims, scholars and students, said Managing Director PTDC, Abdul Ghafoor.

He said that the tourism sector has been categorized into different types which include religious, adventure, sports and health tourism. PTDC delighted to have increase influx of foreign tourists. If tourism is promoted in a sustainable manner, there was no terrorism. However, now the situation is completely changed. The improved law and order situation in country has certainly paved the way for positive changes to come, including a healthy influx of international visitors to Pakistan