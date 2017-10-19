ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP-P) wants debate in the upcoming National Assembly session on the government’s decision to increase regulatory duty on imported goods without taking the parliament on board.

“[The] PPP has submitted an adjournment motion in the National Assembly Secretariat regarding the imposition of new taxes on hundreds of essential and luxury items,” said the PPP lawmakers.

The motion was submitted by Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Dr Nafisa Shah, Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Makhdoom Syed Mustafa Mehmood, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Mohammad Ayaz Soomro and Abdul Sattar Bachani.

“We have grave reservations over this sudden imposition of taxes, which will result in inflation and lower purchasing power of the people,” they said.

The government had raised regulatory duties on 565 tariff lines during the budget 2017-2018 and the imposition of a “mini-budget” just after three months without the consultation of the parliament, they said.