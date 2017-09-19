Islamabad/Rawalpindi - Islamabad police have finalised security plan for the month of Moharram-ul-Haram under which over 12,000 police officials will be deputed at different points for security purposes.

According to the police department, instead of suspending cellular services, security would be increased at the start of the holy month. They said that cellular services would remain functional during the first 10 days of the month. SSP city will hold a meeting with Ulema today (Tuesday) to devise a comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order in Muharram. The SSP said that the authorities have always enjoyed cooperation of the religious leadership.

According to the police, total of 177 mourning processions would be taken out while 909 gatherings have been scheduled in different parts of the city during 10 days of the month.

They said that besides police deployment, 1200 personnel of Rangers and 1000 personnel of FC would also be deployed to avert any untoward situation and maintain law and order in the city.

Police said that no one would be allowed to take out procession without permission of the authorities. The biggest procession would be taken out from Imambargah G-6.

The authorities have also asked the IESCO not to observe load-shedding in the areas from where processions would be taken out.

Meanwhile, district administration and police high-ups of Rawalpindi held a meeting with the religious scholars of different schools of thought to review Muharram arrangements on Monday.

Acting Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Deputy Commissioner Talat

Mehmood Gondal chaired the meeting which was also attended by City

Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, SSP Investigations /Headquarters Ameer Abdullah Khan Niazi, SP CIA Maria Mehmood, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, SP Rawal Division Behram Khan, SP Saddar Division Iftikhar-Ul-Haq, ADCR Arif Rahim, AC Cantt Maleeha Jamal, Acting AC Saddar Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, other senior and junior officers of district government, religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought, including clerics of Darul Aloom Taleem Ul Quran Raja Bazaar, Ulema and Zakreen of Shia Council and Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqa-e-Jafria.

CPO Israr Abbasi briefed the meeting on the security arrangements police made to guard mourners and professions during Muharram Ul Harram.

Acting Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal directed the district administration and police for devising a solid and comprehensive strategy for peaceful observance of Muharram. He said that no violation of timing of processions and use of loudspeakers be reported and comprehensive arrangements be carried out keeping in view the experience of last years.

He said peace committees should be remained active and religious issues if any be resolved immediately. He urged the association of parliamentarians and elected representatives of local bodies with the

Muharram arrangements for maintaining religious harmony and

brotherhood. He said that “Peace March” should be arranged on Muharram routes in which parliamentarians, local bodies representatives, members of peace committee and civil society be participated to highlight sense of protection and religious harmony.

He urged the Ulema and Zakreens to avoid delivering hate speeches during Muharram as it could prove lethal for peaceful environment in the district.

He asked the religious scholars to forge unity among their ranks to tackle the conspiracies of enemies. He asked police officers to hold meeting with members of local bodies and the peace committees.

CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi urged the police officials to mobilise security gadgets and install CCTV cameras on vulnerable points besides

setting up control rooms at divisional and district levels.

The religious scholars including Ulemas and Zakreens of Shia Council presented their proposals for devising coordinated strategy to make the security arrangements a success.

Separately, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali participated in a meeting on behalf of CPO in office of DC. During the meeting matters of various nature regarding Muharram security came under discussion.

Earlier, the SP also convened a meeting of public elected members of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) at the Police Station Cantt. Some parliamentarians also took part in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, SP asked the public representatives to cooperate with police to make the security arrangements more strengthen to main law and order situation during Muharram. He urged the participants to visit general public and seek their support to thwart any terror threat.