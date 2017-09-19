Islamabad - Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has arrested three car thieves and recovered weapons from them, a police spokesman said. He said that an ACLC team headed by Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali nabbed car receiver Ghuncha Gul and two other car thieves later identified as Umair Zeb and Zahid Bashir. He said that police also recovered a 30-bore pistol from them. He said that more recoveries are expected from them.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani appreciated performance of the ACLC and directed all the police officials for effective policing measures to curb car-lifting incidents.