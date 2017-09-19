Islamabad - National University of Science & Technology (NUST) held its 23rd convocation here on Monday. The event was attended by more than 400 students who were conferred degrees.

318 students from undergraduate and 112 post graduates were awarded degrees in different disciplines.

According to statement issued, President’s Gold Medal for best performance in postgraduate programs was awarded to Engineer Mavera Mazhar Butt, Engineer Saadia Ismail and Engineer Sumaiyya Farooq in Computer and Software Engineering, Engr Kashif Akram in Mechatronics Engineering and Engr Syed Ashfaq Husnain in Engineering Management.

President’s Gold Medal at the undergraduate level was awarded to Engr Muhammad Usama in Electrical Engineering, Engineer Mohammad Salman in Mechanical Engineering, Engineer Anam Yasir Kiani in Computer & Software Engineering and Eng Muhammad Saad Bin Ubaid in Mechatronics Engineering.

Rector’s Gold Medal for outstanding contribution in the undergraduate projects was awarded to Engineer Alyna Ali Chaudhry in Electrical Engineering, Engineer Ume Zakheer in Mechanical Engineering, Engineer Tahreem Manaf in Computer and Software Engineering and Engineer Sikandar Riaz in Mechatronics Engineering. Chief of the Army Staff Gold Medal for Best Technical Cadet of the year was conferred upon Engineer Muhammad Hashir Akram. Chief guest Adjutant General Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), praised the College of EME for providing quality education in the disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, Computer, Mechatronics Engineering and Engineering Management.

He also lauded the college for its focus on research and development both at undergraduate and postgraduate level and for the accreditation of its engineering programmes by Washington Accord Rector NUST, Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), said that this was milestone achieved by the university graduates. He hoped that they would apply the knowledge and skills gained at their alma mater in the real world and bring a change in the lives of the deprived members of the society.