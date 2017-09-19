wah cantt - Four persons including a couple were abducted in three different incidents in various parts of twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantonment on Monday.

Police sources said that in the first incident, a man identified as Shahzaib and his wife were abducted from Taxila Chowk by Mohammad Fayyaz, Naik Mohammad, Qasim Khan along with 15 other companions. In the second incident, Jabbar Saeed was abducted by unknown persons from the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station. In the same police station, three persons abducted a teenage girl and took her to a graveyard near Gadwal area and gang raped her.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.