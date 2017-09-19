Rawalpindi - The two former police officers, who were sentenced to 17 years imprisonment in former premier Benazir Bhutto murder case, have filed bail petitions with divisional the Lahore High Court (LHC) here on Monday.

Syed Saud Aziz, former City Police Officer Rawalpindi, and SSP Khurram Shehzad, have filed bail petitions through their counsel Raja Ghaneem Aabir Khan advocate with the DB of LHC Rawalpindi Bench comprising Justice Habib Ullah Amir and Justice Tariq Mehmood Abbasi seeking bails in BB murder case.

The two-member bench of the apex court may take up the bail petitions of two top cops in the high profile case today (Tuesday).

On August 31, 2017, an anti terrorism court judge Muhammad Asghar Khan had convicted the two senior police officers and sent them behind the bars for 17 years along with fine of Rs1 million each for mishandling the crime scene where two-time premier Benazir Bhutto was murdered by terrorists.

However, the court acquitted the five suspects allegedly linked with the banned outfit TTP for the lack of evidences and faulty investigation conducted by prosecution.

Raja Ghaneem Aabir Khan, counsel for two police officers, argued that both police officers had been granted bail by an anti terrorism court throughout the trial of BB murder case. He added his clients were responsible police officers and would not escape during the trial of the case if they were granted bail by the apex court. He said that both cops are ready to furnish surety bonds as guarantee before the court.

He said the depositions of prosecution witnesses are inconsistent and do not get support from other pieces of evidence, hence, require re-appreciation.

The lawyer said the learned trial court has failed to appreciate the evidence on record in its true legal perspective and has gone beyond the settled principles of administration of criminal justice.

He argued the co-accused attributed active mens-rea for the commission of crime have been convicted for negligence in performance of his duties.

He said the trial court instead of applying its judicious mind mainly relied upon the inquiry/investigation reports to pass the impugned judgment in BB murder case.

He said the conviction under section 119 PPC is not sustainable as the provisions of the said section are not attracted in the case of appellant. He said the convictions have mainly been recorded on surmises and conjectures. He pleaded the court to overturn the punishment of his clients granted by an anti terrorism court.

He said they had provided foolproof security to PPP slain chairperson in Liaquat Bagh where she spoke with public in connection with her electioneering campaign. He said they were made scapegoats despite the fact that the prosecution has badly failed in producing substantial evidences against them.

The lawyer told the statements recorded by the prosecution witnesses in the court during trial are full of contradictions. He said the anti terrorism court had not conducted proceedings in the case according to criminal laws under the Qanoon-i-Shahadat (Law of evidence).

He mentioned in the petition that the ATC decision did not consider the inquiry report properly. He pleaded before court that anti terrorism court acquitted the five suspects in BB murder case despite their confessions while sentenced them for 17 years just for nothing. He prayed to the court to set aside the decision of ATC and grant bails to his clients in BB murder case. The DB of LHC Rawalpindi Bench will take up bail petitions today (Tuesday).