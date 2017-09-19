Police arrest 3 members of

car-lifting gang

WAH CANTT: The Wah Saddar Police arrested three members of a car-lifting gang and recovered cash worth Rs 1.2 million from their possession, on Saturday. They also recovered three vehicles lifted from various parts of the country.

Sub divisional Police officer (SDPO) Taxila circle DSP Sajid Gondal, while talking to newsmen on Saturday, said that a team of Wah Saddar Police station led by Sub Inspector Yasir Rabbani busted a gang comprising Imran Ali, Tanveer Shah and Mohammad Zaheen during raid. During preliminary interrogation, the arrested men confessed to have lifted 16 cars including 2 from Gujjar Khan and 14 from Taxila circle. Mr Gondal further revealed that Rs 1.2 million was collected from selling the stolen cars.–Staff Report

Efforts underway to meet potable water needs in capital

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) is working on a sustainable source by bringing water from Indus River at Tarbella in different phases to meet supply demand of potable water in Islamabad. The first Phase of the project is likely to be completed in four years and shall bring 200 MGD from Indus River.

Interior Division sources on Monday said there was a shortage of potable water in Islamabad Capital Territory and reasons were ever increasing population, development of new sectors, less rainfall, depletion of water reservoirs and non-development of new resources.

The sources said in order to prolong usage of available water, drawl of water had been reduced.

The defective tube-wells, leaking lines, connections, tankers etc. are being repaired on war footing to tackle the situation. Highlighting the steps being taken to provide potable water at public places including parks in Federal Capital, the sources said funds had been allocated for the said purpose in budget 2017-18. The other step was that thirty-seven (37) Filtration Plants have been installed in all sectors at various locations. The portable water is also available in all parks except small parks.–APP

However, no water connection is available at Bus Stops in Islamabad.

The sources said Rs20.83 million was allocated for operation and maintenance of Filtration Plants in 2016-17.