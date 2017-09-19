Rawalpindi - Unknown armed dacoits shot and injured a citizen identified as Hussain Ali when he showed resistance during a motorcycle snatching bid in the Commercial Market, sources informed The Nation on Monday.

According to sources, Hussain Ali was travelling on a motorcycle when two dacoits intercepted him at gunpoint. They tried to snatch his motorcycle and opened fire on him when he resisted.

The dacoits managed to escape from the scene, sources said. Police rushed to the crime scene and shifted the injured to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for medical treatment.

A police officer told The Nation that a case has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, two dacoits stormed into a grocery store and looted Rs 12000 from the shopkeeper. The dacoits fled on a motorcycle. Police have registered a case and begun investigation.