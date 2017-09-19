Islamabad - Asian Peace Film Festival has been inaugurated on Monday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) where more than 40 short films were screened for citizens. The PNCA with the support of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage (IB&NH) organised the festival to support the common vision of Asia on the situation of human rights and other challenges being faced by 60 per cent of the total global population, an official said.

Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, while addressing the inaugural ceremony, said that peace is the basic element for GDP growth.

He said the world cannot have stable development until the Asian countries cannot contribute in the global economy. “So, he said, peace in the Asian countries is vital for global sustainability.

Director General (DG) PNCA Syed Jamal Shah said Cinema that both narrative and documentary is probably the most accessible and effective vehicle for promoting social change in the world because it can address important social and cultural issues while at the same time entertain the people.

He said that it has the unique ability to reach mass audiences that no other form of communication or art can match.

He said being a collaborative art form, cinema employs acting, music, choreography, writing, photography geography and architecture to create dramatic visual effects, synthetic dreams, counterfeit emotions and preconceived spontaneity to tell stories. “It moves people emotionally and intellectually and appeals all categories of intelligence,” he said. Cinema has proven itself to be the best vehicle for preservation of the cultural narratives of the land and for highlighting people’s aspirations, dreams, struggles and achievements, he added.

Sahra Karimi, filmmakers from Afghanistan, said politics has its own drawbacks and it does not show the real face of society. Art has the capacity to reflect the problems and educate the people about the solutions we need for our societies. The documentary makers shall be the social activists so that they could sow the seeds of change through their films.

Malaysian filmmaker Abdul Wahab said the APFF is the very important moment in the Asian timeline and it would define a new narrative in the context of Pakistan and peace. He suggested to have more films and respective literature to create better understanding of the challenges we are facing. Large number of youth and citizens turned up to watch short films screened on the day one of the first Asia Peace Film Festival.