Islamabad - The two sectors, I-10 and I-9 are leading the city’s commercial areas when it comes to violation of the building by-laws. Sector I-10 Markaz recorded 179 violations followed by 143 such violations in I-9 Markaz in July and August of this year.

According to the data, the Building Control Section-III (BCS) detected 404 building by-laws violations in two months when it accelerated the campaign against the violation of regulations. The section covers sector I-8, I-9, I-10 and Rawal Town Class-III shopping centres. The BCS staff detected 39 violations in I-8 Class-III shopping Centre and 38 in the I-8 Markaz.

Mosques, shops & plazas, filling stations, restaurants, hotels, clinics, tea stalls are among the list of violators. Total 173 violations were found in the areas falling under BCS-II, according to the official data. Up to 39 violations were noted in G-9 Markaz, 30 in G-10 Markaz, 12 in Diplomatic Enclave, 22 in G-11 Markaz, 36 in G-7 Markaz and 18 in G-8 Markaz. Similarly, 127 violations were recorded in the BCS-I jurisdiction. The data says that 63 such violations were detected in F-10 Markaz, 28 in F-8 Markaz, and 18 in F-7 Markaz and Class-III shopping centres. According to the BCS officials, notices have been issued to the violators to remove the violations or face action under the relevant laws.

The CDA has been facing difficulty in implementing building by-laws and monitoring the growing trend of non-confirming use of residential buildings. The authority has, time and again, initiated action against the violators of different building by-laws but it has usually been an exercise in futility. The officials said that due to negligence of the CDA, the construction of additional rooms and floors were on the rise in the city.

Furthermore, during July and August, 149 Occupancies were inspected to check safety measures under the Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulation-2010.

In this connection, 149 Notices, 17 Show Cause/Final Warning Notice, 32 Advisory Reports were issued in addition to the issuance of one NOC / Plan Approval. The occupancies which were visited include 9 residential, 19 educational institute, 53 business, 27 assembly, 71 Mercantile, 12 Industries and others.

12 high rise buildings (15 M and above), 189 below 15 M, 35 government and 166 were private occupancies which were inspected during the above said period.