rawalpindi - The law enforcement agencies have rounded up around 10 suspects including an alleged gangster Wali Jan and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a search operation conducted in limits of Police Station Airport, sources informed The Nation on Wednesday.

All the detainees were shifted to police station where cases were registered against them while further investigation was underway, they said.

According to sources, police, Rangers, Pakistan Army and personnel of intelligence agencies have conducted a search operation under Operation Raddul Fasaad in area of Dhoke Lalyal and its surroundings and checked 215 houses and 17 shops.

During the search operation, the LEAs took some 10 suspects into custody and recovered weapons from their possession. Out of 10, one suspect identified as Wali Jan was arrested from Khokhar House. He was an alleged Afghan national who is heading a gang 333-Group owned by notorious land grabber Taji Khokhar, sources said.

The weapons recovered by police included 3 SMGs with 21 magazines and 215 bullets, 1 machine gun with belt, a 30-bore pistol with 11 bullets and 2 magazines, 1 pistol of 32-bore with 9 bullets and 2 magazines and an airgun. The detainees were put behind the lock up and separate cases have been registered against them, sources said.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja placed a cop under suspension for having links with anti-social elements and bad repute in police department. RPO suspended Constable Shehbaz Anjum and closed him to police line for his involvement in corruption and having relations with gangsters.