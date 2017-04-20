islamabad - Around 50 teachers have been trained to provide Early Childhood Education and Development (ECED) under Prime Minister’s Education Reforms (PMER) through public private partnership.

The training was organised by ‘Parwaan Pakistan’ in partnership with Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Program.

The program was initiated for marginalized children of age group 3-5 years, 50 teachers through two-day extensive training have been prepared in ECED concepts and methodology to take up the task as Montessori teachers in public schools in rural areas of Islamabad.

The closing ceremony of the training was chaired by the Advisor to Prime Minister on Education Reforms Initiative Ali Raza, President Parwaan, Mehnaz Aziz, Area Education Officers and training participants at the Academy of Education Planning and Management Islamabad today.

Advisor on PERP Ali Raza in his remarks said that according to article 25-A of the constitution, the admission age in public schools starts from the age of 5 years therefore children in the ages of 3 to 5 years fall out of the public school system.

The Montessori Program, under Prime Minister’s Education Reform initiative, aims to bring these children into the public school system.

He added that under the programme Montessori classes will be started in 70 public sector schools and Parwaan is the pioneer in starting these classes.

Earlier, Mehnaz Aziz welcomed the guests and addressing the participants said that they are now part of an important group who will shape the future of Pakistan.

Area Education Officers added that the programme aims to inculcate holistic development skills in children so that are prepared for the challenges of the 21st century. Later certificates were distributed among the training participants.

In Pakistan, only 8.6 million children are availing ECCE services where as under 5 years population stands at 22 million. In light of the paramount significance of pre-primary schooling for the marginalised children, the Parwaan Montessori Programme is beginning Montessori classes in government schools located in rural suburban areas of Islamabad and this training is the first step in this direction.

‘Parwaan Pakistan’, a collaborative initiative between Children’s Global Network – Pakistan and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, is committed to assisting the government in achieving SDG 4 Target 4.2 “by 2030 ensure that all girls and boys have access to quality early childhood development, care and pre-primary education so that they are ready for primary education.”