islamabad - Additional security measures have been taken in the federal capital, as people are anxiously waiting for Panamagate verdict, which has the potential to create law and order situation.

The Supreme Court is delivering its judgment on the petitions filed by Pakistan Chairman Tehreek-i-Insaf, Imran Khan against Sharif family today.

Rangers, police and personnel of Frontier Constabulary have been deployed for the security of important installations, particularly the Red Zone, which houses SC, parliament house and main secretariat of the government. Entry into the Red Zone has been restricted a day ahead of the verdict. Those having special cards would be allowed to enter SC premises and the Red Zone today.

There would be red alert in the Red Zone. Three-layer security would be laid around the SC building and every vehicle would be searched before entry into the Red Zone.

A general hold up has been declared in the city to maintain law and order.

The police fear confrontation between workers of PML-N and PTI whatever the verdict comes. According to the police officials, celebrations from either side can turn violent which needs to be checked. Situation inside the SC premises would be monitored through CCTV cameras.

Political activists will not be allowed to enter Red Zone area. District administration, in coordination with local police, would ensure that the political workers remain peaceful after the verdict. The security arrangements have been taken in the light of guidelines from SC Registrar to Inspector General of Islamabad Police.

The IG presided over a meeting to finalise the arrangements. According to the reports coming at the filing of this report, capital police had started impounding cargo containers apparently to block the roads leading to the Red Zone.