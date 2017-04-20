islamabad - A number of viable research-based community-related projects developed by the passed-out MSc graduates of the university’s Physics Department were put on display here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The display projects were reflected Physics Department’s innovative and creative ability in educational pursuits, a press release Wednesday said.

Addressing the projects’ exhibition, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid announced that the university would continue to encourage its students to develop and disseminate research-based projects that benefit general public.

In the educational discourse, he added they laid special emphasis on the projects related to the problems, faced by the people in their daily life. He pointed out that a brand new research journal on science and technology had already been published by the department, besides undertaking other productive activities.

Dr Siddiqui assured that the AIOU would extend all possible support to the Physics Department and the students for carrying out welfare-oriented research work. The projects displayed at the exhibition included: Toxic gas detector, street-light glow on detecting vehicles, micro-controller based temperature and calendar monitoring system, heart-rate monitor using system, micro-controller based caller ID, micro-controller based overheat detector, digital fuel gauge using microcontroller, vehicle security tracking system.

, micro-controller based weather monitoring system, automatic vehicle accident detector and ambulance tracking and monitoring patients’ health system and gas monitoring and controlling device, smoke detector. The students while introducing their products said the university provided them excellent coaching and lab-testing facilities to undertake their work.

They appreciated learning environment of the university and said they were provided a lot of competency and confidence during their study period.

Earlier, the chairman of the Physics Department Dr Zafar Ilyas highlighted the ongoing and future plan of the department for creating and disseminating knowledge of public interest. He thanked the vice chancellor for his active support and encouragement to meet the needs of the people through applied research.