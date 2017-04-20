islamabad - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Rawalpindi has recovered 17 kg drugs of worth Rs 41.24 million from notorious smugglers in an operation on Wednesday.

The operation resulted in arrest of three persons and seizure of a vehicle.

As per details, acting upon a tip-off, the ANF intercepted a Toyota Parado at Fim Kasar Chowk, Chak Beli Khan Road and upon search 17kg narcotics including 5kg heroin and 12kg hashish was recovered.

Three brothers namely Babar Waseem, Muhammad Waqas and Muhammad Waqar were arrested on the spot.

The accused are notorious drug smugglers and nominated in several other criminal cases with local police.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.