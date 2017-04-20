islamabad - Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) will conduct a comprehensive survey of industries in Islamabad Capital Territory in 2017 to measure level of industrial pollution.

According to sources in Ministry of Climate Change, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) has been conducting surveys of industrial area in Islamabad Capital Territory whenever required.

Initial detailed survey was conducted in 1999 and later on another survey of marble and steel industries was initiated in 2015 and 2016 respectively for collection of updated data of steel units, as per Supreme Court order.

Also, survey of major industrial towns to assess the industrial pollution was carried out in Hub and Quetta during 2016 and again will be conducted during 2017 by Provincial Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

During the year 2016, under the Project ‘Environmental Profile of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ air, water and soil analysis of some major cities including Peshawar, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Mardan, Abbottabad and Mingora was completed by provincial EPA. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there is a project proposal for creating ‘Inventory of Industrial Pollution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ in the fiscal year 2017-18 for which the government would be requested for its approval by provincial EPA.