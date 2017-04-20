rwalpindi - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has returned the passports to the two female passengers who were tortured by FIA female constables during a scuffle at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP) on April 15, 2017.

However, the female passengers have cancelled their seats for Norway and were planning to take flights on Saturday.

Meanwhile, police recorded version of Umer Khan, father of female passengers. But the family head denied to pursue police case and has submitted a written apology with police.

Talking to The Nation, Umer Khan, the father of two female passengers Fauiza and Fatima, said that FIA had returned their passports and asking him for settling the dispute.

He said he had apologised the two female officials of FIA and did not want to pursue the case anymore. He said he along with his family would fly to Norway on Saturday, as earlier they had to cancel their seats following the sadistic incident at airport.

DSP Civil Line Circle, Farhan Aslam, when contacted, said police had recorded statements of victim passengers and held investigation into the matter. He said the complainant family members were not cooperating with investigators.

On the other hand, a video footage went viral on social media showing how FIA lady officials thrashed two Norwegian women and their mother crying for help but no one present at BBIIAP departure lounge dared to save them.

The video grabbed by a cell phone also belied FIA’s claims that Fauzia Umer and her mother Haseena Begum, both Norwegian nationals, misbehaved with the counter officials over the issue of asking for toilet papers.

The cell phone footage, aired by news channels, showed two FIA lady constables grabbing Fauzia and her sister from hair and slapped them while their mother Haseena was running here and their raising alarm and asking for help at the departure lounge.

It was on April 15 when Haseena with her daughters Fauzia and Fatima Umer reached at BBIIAP to board PIA flight PK-771 bound for Copenhagen.

At the airport, Fauzia asked Noshila Bibi, FIA constable, for toilet papers outside the toilet. The lady constable rudely replied that it was not her duty to provide toilet papers leading to exchange of harsh words and a scuffle.

Later, the passenger women reached at the queue to get immigration processed cleared. At the queue, Noshila along with another lady constable reached there and snatched their passports, tore apart their boarding passes, and started beating up Fauzia.

Earlier, on April 15 night, Police Station (PS) Airport lodged a criminal case against Fauzia and her mother for obstructing official work of FIA at immigration counter on complaint of Inspector Nadeem Akhtar who was shift in-charge of FIA team.

Later on April 16, Umer Khalid, father of Fauzia submitted with police an apology letter, copy available with The Nation, saying his wife and daughter started the issue and he sought forgiveness on their behalf. The apology was submitted under pressure as the FIA staff had not returned the Norwegian passports to the women.