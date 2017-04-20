RAWALPINDI: 21-year-old Muhammad Shehbaz from Gujar Khan killed three of his friends yesterday on suspicion that one of them has an affair with his sister, said police.

The four friends, 19-year-old Muhammad Umar, 21-year-old Muhammad Shehbaz, 20-year-old Abdul Rehman and 20-year-old Badar Ali were having a walk down at Sarwar Hayyat Road after having tea at a local hotel in Gujar Khan late on Tuesday.

Shehbaz killed all of his three friends while walking down the road with his 30 bore pistol.

After killing his friends, Shehbaz went home where he hid his gun.

He then returned to the crime scene and helped in shifting the bodies of his victims to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police recovered the bullet castings from the crime scene and managed to apprehend Shehbaz yesterday from his place.

They also recovered the weapon of murder from his place.

The SHO police Qasim said that Shehbaz had initially tried to hide his crime by distorting facts and misdirecting the authorities but after proper investigation he couldn't corroborate the self-made story.

The suspect Shehbaz finally confessed that he had murdered Umer because he was in love with his sister. And, he killed the other two because he didn't want any eye-witness of his crime.

Meanwhile, Umer’s father Muhammad Sarfaraz lodged an FIR against Shehbaz for the murder. However, Sarfaraz also accused Shehbaz’s father Shahzad, and his uncle Muhammad Sami for the crime.