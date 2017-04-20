rawalpindi - Three youngsters were gunned down here at Ward 11 of Gujar Khan, police informed on Wednesday.

Police arrested the killer and recovered the weapon used in triple murder. However, the killer will be produced before court for obtaining physical remand for further investigation today (Thursday).

Police lodged a murder case against three men namely Muhammad Shehbaz, his father Muhammad Shehzad and uncle Muhammad Sami. According to police, four friends Muhammad Umar Muhammad Shehbaz, Abdul Rehman and Badar Ali were walking on Sarwar Hayyat Road when Muhammad Shehbaz opened fire with a 30-bore pistol at Muhammad Umar killing him on the spot. Police added that the killer also targeted two other friends Abdul Rehman and Badar who were moving ahead of him.

After killing three friends, the killer reached at his residence where he concealed the weapon and again visited the crime scene and took part in rescue operation while shifting the three dead bodies to nearby hospital, police said.

When contacted, Station House Officer (SHO) PS Gujar Khan Sheikh Qasim said Shehbaz murdered his three friends including Umar against whom he was suspicious of having relations with his sister. He said police held the killer and recovered the weapon from his possession.

He said the killer confessed his crime. SHO said police also recovered some seven bullet shells from the crime scene.

He said Shehbaz tried to hide his crime by distorting the facts. First, he told police that some unknown persons opened firing at them and killed three of his friends. However, during investigation, the killer confessed before investigators that he murdered Shehbaz as he was allegedly having an affair with his sister.

SHO was of view that the killer also told police he had killed the other two persons to remove the witnesses of his crime. Police have taken the killer into custody and would produce him before court today (Thursday) for getting his physical remand. On the other hand, doctors carried out post-mortem of the dead bodies and handed them over to heirs for burial.

Meanwhile, another man was murdered at Girja Road for contracting love marriage. The deceased was identified as Amjad Islam. According to police, Amjad was going to market at 10:30pm on Tuesday when three men namely Samar Gull, Asif and Zubair opened indiscriminate firing at him. In result, Amjad died on the spot while the killers fled from crime scene, police added.

Police said the reason behind the murder was said to be love marriage contracted by Amjad with sister of Samar Gull. A murder case was registered with PS Saddar Bairooni while further investigation was underway.