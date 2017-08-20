Islamabad - The first dengue case in Islamabad has triggered an alert among public health managers in the city. The dengue patient is currently under treatment in an isolation ward at Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH), an official said.

According to details, Nayyar, a resident of Garden Town has been admitted to the hospital and his medical tests are under process. However, the dengue cell of FGSH has been on alert fearing more cases.

The patient was admitted to the hospital initially with symptoms of fever six days before. Meanwhile, the hospital administration has prepared 15 beds for the isolation ward in case of emergency. The isolation ward has been set in the dispensary of the hospital at G-7.

However, officials of the hospital are waiting for the final report of National Institute of Health (NIH) to confirm it dengue positive. Meanwhile, in another case, a patient has been tested positive for Congo virus by NIH. The patient was admitted in the Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, and the doctors sent the report to NIH for confirmation. NIH confirmed the Congo virus in Allah Baksh, a resident of Attock who is a butcher by profession. The 50-year-old patient was admitted to the hospital on August 14, with a high fever.

During the current year, 41 cases of Congo virus are reported. Out of the reported cases, 16 were from Baluchistan, 15 from Punjab, 7 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 3 from FATA.

NIH has recently issued an advisory for prevention from the virus.

The medical experts have advised the people to wear gloves and maintain clean environment during upcoming Eid.