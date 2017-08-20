Islamabad - Institution of Engineers Pakistan, Rawalpindi-Islamabad (IEP-RI) held a seminar here on Saturday to create awareness among the people about the devastating impact of natural and man-made disaster.

It was also aimed at preparing the engineering community to help in mitigating human sufferings in the wake of such disaster. The seminar, presided over by Chairman IEP-RI Engr Hafiz M Ehsanul Haq Qazi, was largely attended by local and central council members of the organisation, said a press release here Saturday.

The event was the part of continuing professional development (CPE) program being arranged by institution on regular basis for the capacity-building of young engineers. Renowned expert on disaster risk management Engr. Muhammad Abid was the key-note speaker who gave a detailed presentation on various aspects of disaster and its management to avert the losses. He underlined the need of evolving a proper risk management mechanism and preparing the people to effectively respond to natural calamities.

Global warming system, climate change and fast melting of glaciers are posing a serious threat, for which everyone needed to get prepared so that dangerous effects could be reduced. Engr Muhammd Abid who is engaged in various disaster-management projects in the county, as a Consultant of some national and international organizations drew the attention towards risky impact of man-made disaster like emission of nuclear and chemical gases. He called for controlling environmental degradation including cutting of trees, as safety measures.

He also called for developing a strong rescue, evacuation and rehabilitation plan at the level of the relevant organisations to achieve the desired results. The seminar was also addressed by Engr Najumuddin and Engr Shafiqur Rehman.

Chairman IEP-RI Hafiz Ehsanul Haq Qazi announced on the occasion that they would hold number professional development activities during the year for young engineers. He hoped newly graduate in the field of engineering will join the organisation to learn from seniors for their proper grooming and effective role in practical life.