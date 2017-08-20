14 outlaws held; narcotics , valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD: The police had arrested 14 outlaws from various areas of city and recovered 620 gram narcotics, liquor, mobile phones, and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Secretariat police arrested an accused namely Shahid Mehmood and recovered 10-litre wine from him. Aabpara police arrested accused Fida and recovered stolen mobile phone from him. Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) recovered a vehicle with fake registration from Kashif Ali Raza. Khanna police arrested accused namely Munir and recovered 155-gram hashish from him, while Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Iftikhar and recovered 470-gram hashish from him. Noon police arrested accused Iqbal and recovered 30 bore illegal pistol from him. Shalimar police recovered stolen mobile phone from Rizwan Khan while Koral police arrested Shahbaz for having two magazines and 80 cartridges of 30 bore pistol. On a tip off, ASI Tajamal along with police team apprehended six outlaws from sector G-7/4 involved in immoral activities. Cases have been registered against these accused and further investigation is underway from them.–APP

Sohan Interchange to be made operational in September

Islamabad: Sohan Interchange will be opened for traffic in the third week of September after completion of construction work. According to CDA sources, 50 per cent construction work of Sohan Interchange has been completed so far.

36 grids have been made of this interchange and the process of installation of grids is likely to be started from Tuesday of next week and will be completed till Eid after which Interchange will be opened for traffic in the third week of September. On the other hand, the process of electricity lines shifting has been started but not a single line has been shifted so far.–Online

64 new regional passport offices established

ISLAMABAD: The present government has established 64 new Regional Passport Offices in four years of its tenure.

According to official sources, the government has completed deployment of staff at all Passport Offices established under Machine Readable Passport Project. Currently, the Ministry of Interior is in the process of establishing Executive Passport Offices in 13 major cities, out of which four offices have already been established while nine remaining offices are being built.–APP

Death anniversary of Aun Rizvi to be observed today

ISLAMABAD - The 18th death anniversary of former PTV Controller and renowned social personality Aun Muhammad Rizvi will be observed at 3pm in the Central Imam Bargah G6-2, Islamabad. Majlis Aza will also be held.–Staff Reporter

Underground water level decreases in capital

ISLAMABAD: The underground water level is decreasing in Islamabad due to less rainfall and installation of more groundwater sources by the residents in surrounding areas. According to official figures of Interior Ministry, underground water level decreased by up to 5 feet in the year 2012, by 7 feet in 2013, by 10 feet in the year 2014, by 12 feet in 2015 and by 30 feet in the year 2016.

Further, it is officially informed that proposals are under consideration to construct new parks and playgrounds in new sectors of D-12, Park Enclave, I-11, and I-14. At present 202 family parks are located in Islamabad. Out of these parks, only three parks in sector G-6, G-10 and F-10 are reserved for women.–APP