Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (Dastoor) on Saturday held a condolence reference for veteran journalist Muhammad Asghar Shad. The reference was organised to commemorate his services for journalism and struggle for the welfare of poor and downtrodden segments of the society.

The reference was held by RIUJ (Dastoor) ex-President and Chief Reporter of Daily Nawa-i-Waqt Islamabad Haji Nawaz Raza at Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Resident Editor Nawa-i-Waqt Javed Siddique, N-League MPA Zeb-un-Nisa Awan, Dr. Jamal Nasir, former Managing Director Pakistan Baitul Mal, Zumard Khan, Masood Malik, Sahud Sahir, Khawar Nawaz Raja and politician Rahat Qadoosi.

The speakers recalled Muhammad Asghar Shad’s three decades of association with Daily Nawa-i-Waqt, along with his efforts for the welfare of poor people.

They said that veteran journalist always preferred work over his health.

They said Asghar Shad was a true, intelligent, honest and frank person and was also a shining example for those who entered the noble profession of journalism. They said he also provided priceless guidance to junior journalists besides working for the betterment of RIUJ (Dastoor). They said the late journalist also opened a free charity food center at Gawalmandi where hundreds of poor people eat free-of-cost food daily.

Fateha was also offered for the departed soul, and the participants prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to members of the bereaved family.