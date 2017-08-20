Rawalpindi - The PML-N leader and former interior minister Chaudhry NisarAli Khan is reported to have made inquiries about those of his supporters who attended the public march led by the ousted Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif.

The rally started on August 9 from Islamabad to Lahore via GT Road to protest against the apex court verdict in Panama Leaks case.

The sources disclosed to The Nation that personal secretaries of former interior

minister made calls to the chairmen of union councils in NA-52 asking them if they had attended the rally.

According to the sources, the private secretaries confirmed that the UC chairmen and their voters had not taken part

in the rally. Sources claimed that Chaudhry Nisar had earlier directed the UC chairmen of his constituency to bring their supporters to make his Rawat rally a success.

The UC chairmen managed to lead tens of thousands of people to put an impressive show of power in Rawat, where Nisar inaugurated a hospital and a road.

Nisar, the senior most leader after Nawaz Sharif in the ruling PML-N, was reported to be unhappy with the party leadership over the decision to travel from Islamabad to Lahore via GT Road instead of the motorway.

The veteran politician attended the National Assembly session on the same day and claimed that 99 percent of the party leadership did not attend the rally.

Talking to The Nation, the Chairman of UC Mohri, Babar Bhatti Advocate, who is considered to be Chaudhry Nisar’s top aide, confirmed that Nisar was angry with the party’s leadership. Sheikh Sajid, the private secretary, when contacted about the matter, denied that he had rung up UC chairmen adding that it might be a rumour.

Sajid claimed instead that he along with scores of party workers had attended the rally of ex-PM. It may be noted that the home constituency of Nisar comprises 41 UCs of which 40 belong to the ruling party.