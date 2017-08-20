Pr islamabad - CEO Roots International Schools Walid Mushtaq has been awarded the ‘Best Educational Entrepreneur Excellence Award’ for recognition in the field of Education Enterprise & Innovation at the 30th Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s International Recognition & Awards Ceremony.

This achievement is an evidence of the dedicated efforts of the faculty members at Roots as well as that of thousands of graduates at Roots International Schools & Metropolitan International University Colleges.

The award ceremony was held on August 10 in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkish Deputy Economy Minister Fatih Metin presented the award to Moonum Kiani Manager Communications who received it on behalf of CEO.

The ceremony was attended by Charge d’ Affairs of Pakistan in Turkey Syed Ali Asad Gilani, Consul General of Pakistan Dr Yusuf Junaid , Vice President of Turkey-Pakistan Business Council of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) Mr. Mustafa Riza Arsan, Chairman of the Anatolian Tigers Businessmen Association (ASKON) Mr. Mustafa Koca, Chairman TUMSIAD Yasar Dogan and other high ranking Government officials from Turkey and Pakistan.

This award is conferred upon an internationally acclaimed educationist, mentor and Social Entrepreneur who has rendered services for scaling of education, empowering of youth, connecting global classrooms, and enriching Pakistan with state of the art teaching & learning standards. Walid Mushtaq has laid the foundation of the first ever Chinese, German and French programme classes teaching over 5000 students. He has set the stage for broadening horizons of over 10,000 students who are fulfilling their ambitions at top ranking corporations, universities and institutes both in Pakistan and globally. He has trained 10,000 teachers and academic practitioners and created a community of forward-looking, progressive learners and thinkers.

This award is dedicated to the brilliant & astounding success of our students in breaking all records in Cambridge international examinations, international baccalaureate IB, HSSC, SSC examinations & host of all qualifications that we offer across our Colleges & Schools.

The “Best Educational Entrepreneur Excellence Award 2017” is an acknowledgment of Walid Mushtaq’s vision, calibre and performance. Walid Mushtaq has consistently demonstrated leadership across schools, classrooms and reformed Pakistan’s educational landscape over the last few years. Being one of the most successful educationists and entrepreneurs of the country, Walid Mushtaq has embraced unparalleled triumph at a young age and has been a recipient of several awards, including the RCCI Excellence Award and the 100 Business Leaders of Pakistan.