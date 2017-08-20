Islamabad - Speakers at a two-day international seminar arranged by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) concluded here on Saturday emphasized the need to use national language (Urdu) as a tool to promote unity and harmony in the country.

They underlined the need for the proper arrangement of translating regional languages into Urdu for inter-culture harmony.

And at the same time, there should be an intellectual dialogue among various civilizations and linguistic groups to achieve common objectives.

The event was organized by the University’s Department of Urdu, in collaboration with Higher Education Commission. Its inaugural session was addressed by President AJK, Sardar Masood Khan, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui and eminent writer and poet Iftikhar Arif.

The event, organized by the University was largely attended by intellectuals and researchers from home and abroad.

There were nine working sessions, during the two-day conference.

Participants deliberated upon the topic of `Translation-intellectual dialogue and civilizations’ and spoke about the importance of translating and understanding various languages to check conflicts, clash of civilization and de-integration in the society.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said during the inaugural session that the

University had set up a Translation Department to interpret different languages of national and international interest. It has also focused on promoting research work on Pakistani languages and providing academic support in addressing various socioeconomic issues. A brand-new journal on Pakistani languages will be published by the end of this year.

The University is holding series of events to create awareness among the youth about the challenges and needs of the contemporary era. Iftikhar Arif in his key-note address called for promoting indigenous languages for inter-cultural harmony. He also spoke about the concept of cultural diversity and its impact on the society.

The concluding session was also addressed by Dean Social Sciences Dr. Samina Awan, Chairman Department of Urdu DR. Abdul Aziz Sehr and Dr. Zafar Hussain Zafar.