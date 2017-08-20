Pr Islamabad - The Islamabad Serena Hotel, in collaboration with Embassy of The republic of Turkey, inaugurated a weeklong Culinary Art Turkish Food Festival at the Grand Zamana Restaurant.

Renowned Turkish chefs from Ottoman Imperial Palace and Hotel on the Bosphorus, as well as Ç?ra?an Palace Kempinski, were flown in from Istanbul, Turkey.

The Islamabad Serena Hotel welcomed Sous-Chef, Serdar Öngel, Chef De Partie, Davut Kutlugün and pastry chef and Chocolatier, Servet Kanat.

These experienced chefs working at Ciragan Palace, a recognised accommodation venue in Istanbul, flew in exclusively for the festival.

With Turkish cuisine on the centre stage, a wide variety of soups, mezze and kebabs are being featured on the daily menu along with desserts and assortments.

Seafood is also part of the menu along with a live counter serving made to order shawarmas. The chefs are using the finest ingredients, and expert techniques, to ensure an extraordinary dining experience.

Musicians, Yasin Özcimi, Tuncay Tuncay, Sertac Tezeren and Onur Akkus are also adding magic to the event, playing mystical music with folk instruments such as the divan saz and cello.

Michel A Galopin, General Manager of the Islamabad Serena Hotel, said, “We are delighted to bring international flavours and delights to Pakistan. Gaining familiarity with diverse cuisines is a great way to experience the world and we are proud to partner with the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey for the Turkish Food Festival.”

His Excellency Sadik Babur Girgin, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Pakistan said, “We are honoured to bring the original taste and tradition of Turkey to Pakistan. Activities like these help to bridge the gap between the two cultures and promote friendship.”

The Turkish food festival is part of the Serena Hotels cultural diplomacy initiative. After the success of Culinary Art Thai Food festival held in March, the Turkish Food Festival is also bound to impress the guests.