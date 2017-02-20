Islamabad-The ‘branded lawn fever’ has completely gripped the female population in all over the country with the competition between the different designers. A private news Channel said, the brands entered the ‘lawn war’ as it introduced its designer series available in major cities of the country. The hype of lawn collection during the summer season in Pakistan grabbed motion in recent years.

Middle-class people 5 to 6 years back were not that much of going to branded and designer lawns, but past few years changed the whole scenario, leading to great demand and immense competition of designer lawn collections all over the country.

Brand lawn is gradually becoming popular not only amongst young Pakistani women but foreigners are also interested in modern ethnic dresses, said a customer Tahira Danish. Another working women Asma Sheikh said, more than a hundred fashion houses, big and small, prepare to unveil their summer collections of “lawn” to an eager clientele ranging from housewives and working women, to teenagers and schoolgirls.

The “lawn season” is about to begin, and every year the competition gets more intense and the demand for the product rises correspondingly, she added.

Lawn is the name Pakistanis use to refer to the brightly coloured cotton fabric sold in stitched and unstitched form in a myriad of hues to an eager set of buyers who will sometimes go to great lengths to get their favourite suit pieces.