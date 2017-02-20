Islamabad - The several key initiatives to capitalise on the potential of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) for good governance, are facilitating the commoners and ensuring comforts in their routine lives.

The ICTs are being used for general public services such as automation of land and revenue records, police complaints, judiciary, driving licenses, identity cards, birth certificates, visas, etc. for their overall facilitation.

A report of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) while highlighting the initiatives has said that most of the government departments have their own websites that provide information and downloadable material for public use.

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has developed an Automated Border Control (ABC) system which serves as a tool for Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in eradicating illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Moreover, e-driver license facility has also been developed which stores personal information and history of traffic violations of drivers. Submission of passport fee online through Mobilink’s Mobicash outlets is another positive step as customers can avoid long queues at banks while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced e-KP initiative under which a dedicated grievances redressal mechanism, Right to Information to citizens, online Government recruitment portal and e-hubs for promotion of ICT products have been developed for benefit of residents. Moreover, Government of Punjab has launched e-Khidmat Markaz at Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sargodha where service of

17 government departments have been integrated under one roof.

These services include issuance of Birth Certificate, Marriage Certificate, Death Certificate, Divorce Certificate, Character Certificate, Motor Vehicle Registration, Token Tax Collection, Vehicle Transfer of Ownership, FARD, Learner’s Driving License, Traffic Fine Collection, Domicile Certificate, Issuance of CNIC, NADRA E-Sahulat, and Route Permit. Similarly, in a revolutionary move in history of judicial system in Pakistan, first ever e-Court was inaugurated in Rawalpindi where statements could be recorded online removing delays as compared to traditional case processing while issuance of e-stamp papers online is another innovation in public services whereby any person can purchase high value non-judicial/judicial stamp papers online by following a simple laid down procedure. Another initiative of Punjab government was Land Record Management Information System which has transformed manual paper-based land records of Punjab into a computerized database.

Computerization of land records has given access to right holders to a fast, secure, reliable and robust land records management system with defined set of SOPs for error-free service delivery to the citizens.

This will help reduce property frauds in a tremendous way, the report added.