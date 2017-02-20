Islamabad - The Minister of State for Education, Baligh-ur-Rehman Sunday said that the laboratories and libraries should be equipped with all modern facilities.

Talking to a news channel he said that all facilities should be provided in schools and colleges for imparting quality education to the students. “Government is working round the clock to improve quality of education”, he added. At the time when the education sector had rapidly becoming one of the leading commercialised sectors, up-gradation of the public sector schools would greatly help in imparting quality education to those students who could not afford expensive education in the private schools, the minister added. He said billions of rupees were being spent on the renovation and up-gradation of facilities at the federal schools. Baligh-ur-Rehman said that students were the future leaders and they had to play an important role for the progress and bright future of the country.